Activision Blizzard traslada Vicarious Visions de Activision… a Blizzard

Activision Blizzard keeps making the strangest changes. In addition to closing local offices in many territories, including Spain, at the end of 2020, it is now reorganizing its own studios.

As published by GamesIndustry.biz, the editor has decided to move the studio Vicarious Visions, a regular contributor to Activision, to Blizzard, without establishing very clearly in which project they are going to collaborate, but making it clear that it is a long-term bet, since they will be ” fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and new initiatives. “

Vicarious Visions is a development team of about 200 workers who have participated in recent years in remakes such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy, in addition to having developed or collaborated in the development of franchises such as Guitar Hero, Spider-Man, Destiny, Skylanders and Call of Duty.

The Albany, New York-based studio was acquired by Activision in 2005, years before Activision merged with Vivendi Games in 2008, culminating in the addition of the Blizzard brand alongside Activision.