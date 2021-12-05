Activision Blizzard will not be part of the Game Awards 2021: ‘we can accelerate and inspire change’

Geoff Keighley has confirmed that there will be no presence of the company beyond the nominations of the games.

Activision Blizzard has gone from being one of the kings of the industry to being seen pointed out by many of the great figures of the industry because of the crisis of the cases of abuse that presumably, would reach the top in the company. On this occasion, it has been Geoff Keighley who has decided to remove Activision Blizzard from their event The Game Awards 2021.

There is no room for abuse, harassment or predatory practicesGeoff KeighleyIn a statement made on networks, Keighley himself has confirmed that beyond his nominations, Activision Blizzard will not be part of the event this year. “It is a time of celebration for this industry, the greatest form of entertainment in the world. There is no room for abuse, harassment or predatory practices in any company or community. “

We have a great platform that can accelerate and inspire changeGeoff KeighleyKeighley has highlighted its role as a platform that “can accelerate and inspire change.” “We are committed to it, but we must work together to build a better and more inclusive environment, so that everyone feels safe to create the best games in the world “, pointed out the host of The Game Awards.

“The amazing games and talented developers those who create them are who we want to celebrate, “Keighley insisted. As the accusations against Activision Blizzard and in particular, towards the management, have not stopped arriving signs of concern or rejection by large video game companies such as PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo. At 3DJuegos we wanted to delve into the scandals that have surrounded Activision Blizzard with a report on Bobby Kotick’s career.

More about: The Game Awards and Activision Blizzard.