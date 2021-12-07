Activision Blizzard workers protest wave of layoffs: demand reinstatement of their colleagues

The company alleges that it made the decision to upgrade the contract for hundreds of employees.

While Activision Blizzard has dominated the news because of the harassment cases, a series of situations of which Bobby Kotick was fully aware, the company’s decisions regarding other areas put it back in the spotlight. Last week, a new wave of layoffs was unveiled among testers from Raven Software, a studio owned by Activision, but the rest of the employees have not stood idly by at this event and they have started a protest.

We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers to full-time employeesActivision BlizzardAs Bloomberg reports, workers will not dissolve the protest until it occurs. the reinstatement of their peers, who were part of the quality department and participated in the development of games like Call of Duty: Warzone. This not only responds to employees who have been laid off, but also serves as an attack on the idea of do without more workersWell, there are people in the company who still do not know if they will be promoted or fired.

For its part, Activision Blizzard has spoken with Polygon about this situation and has provided the following response: “Activision Publishing is increasing its overall investment in its development and operations resources. We are converting approximately 500 temporary workers in full-time employees in the coming months. Unfortunately, as part of this change, we have also notified 20 temporary studio employees that their contracts will not be extended. “

It remains to be seen how this dilemma unfolds that turns workers against Activision Blizzard because, as Jason Schreier, a Bloomberg journalist, recalls, collective actions are not usually carried out in the North American video game arena. For its part, Activision Blizzard is in the doldrums, since the inaction of the executives in the complaints of harassment and the lack of effective measures It has led to the company falling 25% in the stock market in the last month.

More on: Activision Blizzard, Raven Software and Protests.