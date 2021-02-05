Activision confirms a new Call of Duty for this year

Activision has confirmed that there will be a new game of Call of Duty later this year.

The news was revealed during Activision Blizzard’s fourth quarter 2020 results financial meeting (transcribed by The Motley Fool). And in this one, Activision CFO Dennis Durkin spoke about the company’s plans for Call of Duty, including a “Strong premium launch planned for Q4 2021.”. Given that Durkin also mentions the migration of the existing CoD community to that game, there seems to be no doubt that this is another full annual release in the series.

With the success of the free Call of Duty: Warzone mode over several years, some have questioned the need for annual Call of Duty releases, but it seems that Activision has no intention of slowing down. However, no title, topic or developer is mentioned in the calls.

Warzone will apparently remain part of the saga’s roadmap, with Durkin saying that the franchise, “You will benefit from a full year of Warzone driving updates to our premium content and incremental player investment in the game.”.

Along with the new game, Durkin explains that there are “a fantastic flow of content within the game [Call of Duty] on all platforms. “. And add: “Call of Duty is entering 2021 with the largest gaming community it has ever had at the start of a year.”.

Later in the call, Durkin turned his attention to Blizzard, noting that Activision’s perspective “Does not include the release of Diablo IV or Overwatch 2 in 2021.”. It was also mentioned that Blizzard has “multiple” Free Warcraft games for mobile devices in development.

In other Activision news, the company has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s character Mara.