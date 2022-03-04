Activision has not hired more female directors and alleges that it is because of the agreement with Microsoft

The company states that it will continue to search for talent, although this obligation was imposed in 2019.

Even though Activision Blizzard has captured the news of specialized media for its resounding purchase by Microsoft, the company remains at the center of the controversy for several cases of harassment in their offices. After this, it would be expected that the company would put the batteries in the serious conflict resolution and inclusion of all types of workers, but the most recent results still show that less than a quarter of its workforce is made up of women.

The current directors would stop serving on the Board of Directors after the consummation of the transaction with MicrosoftActivision BlizzardThis situation also affects the positions of the board of directors. Considering the size of Activision Blizzard as a company, you should include at least 3 women in his group of 10 managers. However, Axios advances (via IGN) that this has not been fulfilled for reasons involving the deal with Microsoftas they allege from Activision Blizzard in its 2021 annual report: “To meet this requirement and improve diversity in our board of directors, the Company hired a search company and began interviewing potential additional female directors in 2021”.

“However, because the current directors of the Company would no longer serve on our Board of Directors after the consummation of our proposed transaction with Microsoft, we were unable to conclude the process in 2021. We will continue our efforts to appoint a new director”, concludes this section of the report. Despite these words, IGN recalls that the obligation to hire female directors was imposed in 2019.

On the other hand, it seems that the controversy has affected Activision Blizzard for the search for new talent: “We are experiencing greater difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified personnel,” they explain. “For example, we have seen a significantly higher turnover rate from our HR function in 2021.” A situation that they attribute to the bad press and the complaint of harassment: “Additionally, the recent litigation involving the Company related to the work environment and the concerns of the employees… and the related media attention, may have had a adverse effect in our ability to attract and retain workers and has resulted in work stoppages.

The transaction that will integrate Activision Blizzard with Microsoft has not yet been completely closed, as it is expected that end next year. However, this agreement has forced important decisions to be made that affect Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard and who was aware of all the harassment cases. According to the agreement, Kotick will leave the company as soon as the purchase by Microsoft is completed, since the contacts between companies began just after the accusations against the manager.

