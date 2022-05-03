Activision intones the ‘mea culpa’ with Call of Duty: Vanguard and shares the reasons why it did not work

The distributor admits that the latest installment of the shooter saga did not meet its expectations.

Activision has captured the interest of the most savvy gamers in the shooter genre with the critically acclaimed Call of Duty franchise. However, Sledgehammer’s last shot has not hit the target, as the lower performance of Call of Duty: Vanguard has been transformed into the loss of 50 million users. Which, looking at it from a sales perspective, translates into commercial performance that is far from ideal.

CoD: Vanguard has not met our expectations, we believe it is due to our own executionActivisionDespite being the latest game in a very popular saga, Activision admits that the title has not met its sales expectations. This is what he comments on in the latest financial report, shared by the Twitter account CharlieIntelwhich reads that “Although Call of Duty remains one of our most successful entertainment franchises of all time, our 2021 launch has not met our expectations, we believe that is mainly due to our own execution“.

Why has Call of Duty Vanguard not worked? It is very likely that users have their own theories and experiences with the game, but Activision attributes this failure to two aspects: “The setting of the game in the WWII did not fit in with some people in the community and we do not include so much innovation in the game as we would have liked. We are certainly addressing both of these issues with the 2022 release.”

Activision intends to regain the interest of the players with a 2022 full of news for Call of Duty, including a new Warzone experience and a Modern Warfare 2 that already has an official logo. As for Call of Duty: Vanguard, we can expect future updates that extend the hours of play, although in our analysis we already find a title that has missed the opportunity to be a milestone in the saga.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty y Activision.