Activision is again accused of plagiarism in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard in a few days

On this occasion, the developer could have been “inspired” by one of the Deadrop game designs.

Last year, Activision was accused of plagiarism for the design of one of his characters. Just a few days ago, this situation was repeated with a dog-operator skin. And now, the developer is back in the spotlight for introducing a cosmetic in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard that looks too similar to one of the outfits featured in Deadropthe game developed by Midnight Society (studio created by streamer Dr. Disrespect).

Deadrop is a title that will integrate NFTs, so players can get their hands on packs that unlock unique skins. This includes the cosmetic that you can see in the tweet inserted above these lines; an art designed by Robert Bowlingwho was creative and community lead at Infinity Ward before embarking on other projects.

Bowling has made no direct mention of the plagiarism reported by user ModenasHD on Twitter, but was quick to write a post commenting: “At least put my name on it“. On the other hand, there are those who defend Activision saying that the controversial design is about a union between two cosmetics already created by the developer in the past. Although the characteristics are similar, there are more similarities with the art of Bowling.

It is important to note that Activision has just come out of a very similar controversy, because last week it removed the dog-operator skin that we were talking about at the beginning of the news and apologized to the community. Be that as it may, we will be attentive to the evolution of this situation in case a similar outcome occurs.

