Activision punishes Call of Duty cheaters with the worst thing that can happen to you in a shooter

The latest addition to the RICOCHET anti-cheat system detects hackers and disarms them during the game.

Video game companies do not give up in their eternal battle against cheaters in online games, but they always find a way to avoid the blocks of any studio. We recently learned that Activision released a new feature for Call of Duty’s anti-cheat system, known as RICOCHETwhich limited the visibility of cheaters, but their work is far from over.

When cheaters are detected, we simply remove their weapons (including their fists)ActivisionThat is why now, through a publication on the official Call of Duty website, a new punishment for cheaters. “Today we share another mitigation technique from our toolbox: the disarm. As the name implies, when cheaters are detected, we simply remove their weapons (including their fists),” reads the Activision article.

On the other hand, the information shared by the editor clarifies one of the most commented doubts regarding Call of Duty cheats. Because although they have the option to immediately kick a player who uses hacks in a match, it seems that Activision has created a series of alternatives that not only ruin the cheater’s experience, but also help the company save time.

“The goal of mitigations is to keep cheaters in the game to analyze your data while we reduce its impact on the experience of a legitimate player, “explains Activision. “We have other mitigations that we will probably reveal in the future. Some are active now; some are under development. Beyond the mission of combating unfair gaming, we have a second somewhat secret mission to piss off as many cheaters as we can.”

Beyond its efforts to stop any players using hacks, Activision is also working on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will be released on October 28. The game has already left us with many details to dream about, such as the location of some of its missions or a gameplay presented at the Summer Game Fest 2022. Therefore, it is normal for fans of the franchise to be attentive to all the publications from the distributor.

