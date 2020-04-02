Activision scores First Amendment victory in Humvee trademark lawsuit

Activision has come out on top in an indicator lawsuit launched in opposition to it by way of Humvee maker AM Regular. …
2 hours in the past
Gaming
Go away a remark
Activision has come out on top in an indicator lawsuit launched in opposition to it by way of Humvee maker AM Regular. …
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment