Activision wants you to play the Modern Warfare 2 beta, but on the condition that you don’t be a jerk

The company has updated the Code of Conduct for players to accept in order to avoid toxicity.

The Modern Warfare 2 beta is currently playable at early access for all those users who have reserved the title a PlayStation. This is good news for try the multiplayer by ourselves and check if the proposal is according to the tastes of the players. However, Activision does not close the doors to anyone as long as they behave in the appropriate way.

We recognize that the fight against toxicity will be an ongoing effortActivisionThe Californian company has updated its code of conduct in an entry on its official website with the condition that players must accept it before enjoying the open beta. It is true that there may be a great toxicity in the community around this genre, but Activision itself has recognized that it cannot end it completely despite the fact that has reduced it by 55% from the month of August.

“We recognize that the fight against toxicity will be an ongoing effort,” says the American company. Total 500,000 accounts have been banned while another 300,000 accounts have been renamed since launch. To this have been added more languages ​​for the naming moderation and in-game chat.

Call of Duty Code of Conduct

Activision has defined its code of conduct on three principles that every player must accept in order to “promote a positive gaming experience”. These values ​​are as follows:

Respectful treatment to all

Bullying and harassment will not be accepted with derogatory comments about “race, identity, sexual orientation, age, culture, faith, mental or physical abilities, or country of origin. All must be treated with dignity and respect. Communication must be free of offensive comments. Hate speech is unacceptable and therefore it is reason for ban.

compete with integrity

Activision believes that the integrity It is very important to compete in this saga. The progression of your account is also achieved based on fair playthat is why they will not allow cheating by third party software. Therefore, the use of competitive advantages is not allowed, nor is it allowed to be a troll. In addition, Activision remembers that it will combat cheating with the Ricochet system.

Keep alert

In this principle Activision wants that if you witness toxicity, which you report. This in order to promote a pleasant gaming experience. The game will invite us to use the available tools to report incidents or inappropriate behavior.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates

Open beta for all platforms will start on September 24As can be seen in the image. The Modern Warfare 2 beta in early access for PlayStation has already begun for those who have reserved the title. However, the open beta for all users of Sony consoles it will start tomorrow. In case you are from another platform you will have to wait until the 24th September to test the beta unless you have reserved the title and you can play 2 days before.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be out next October 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you are impatient you should know that you can play the campaign a week before as long as you reserve the title. All these announcements are happening while Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard revolves around this saga. One of the latest happenings around this is that the head of Xbox wrote to PlayStation to talk about the future of Call of Duty.

