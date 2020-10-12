Activist Artists Management Announces Promotions in L.A. and Nashville

Activist Artists Management, the music and expertise administration agency that’s residence to Bob Weir, Grateful Useless, Useless & Firm (together with co-manager Azoff/Moir), Dwight Yoakam, Empire of the Solar, The Lumineers and Michael Franti & Spearhead, has introduced promotions for 4 employees members.

Anna Kolander, a supervisor in Activist’s Nashville workplace, is now additionally senior director of A&R/artistic. She she began with the corporate in 2013 as an assistant and oversees day-to-day for The Lumineers and Frankie Ballard, in addition to working artistic for Michael Franti & Spearhead and Empire of the Solar, amongst others.

Additionally in Nashville, Kate Willingham was promoted to affiliate supervisor. She was beforehand an assistant to founder Matt Maher and began in 2018.

In L.A., Nathan Chwat has been named artist supervisor, up from affiliate supervisor. Chwat began at Activist as an intern, becoming a member of the employees in February 2018 as assistant to the top of promoting. Chwat works with Empire Of The Solar and H3000.

Vineetha Ramesh has additionally been promoted to affiliate supervisor in L.A. She was beforehand an assistant and will be part of Activist’s digital division, which is led by senior director of artistic and digital Lindsay Brandt.

Mentioned Activist accomplice Liz Norris: “We’re thrilled to announce these promotions as they mirror our development as an organization, in addition to the rising government expertise we now have right here at Activist. These people have demonstrated each a ardour for our artists and for making a distinction in the world.”

Along with L.A. and Nashville, Activist has places of work in New York, Nashville and Atlanta.

Pictured from left: Kate Willingham, Vineetha Ramesh, Nathan Chwat and Anna Kolander.