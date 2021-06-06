Activity rip-off in West Bengal: Shut arrest of BJP chief Shubhendu Adhikari, accused of accumulating cash within the identify of activity

Kolkata: A detailed aide of BJP chief Shubhendu Adhikari has been arrested for his alleged involvement within the executive activity rip-off. In response to a criticism lodged by means of a resident of Kalyan Garh at Maniktala police station, the police arrested the accused Rakhal Bera from outdoor his place of abode in Kolkata. Additionally Learn – Mamta executive has now taken this step referring to whether or not there will likely be board examinations in West Bengal

In step with the criticism, Bera and his mates accrued large sums of cash from folks at the pretext of having them Crew-D class jobs within the state’s irrigation division. Within the commentary given to the police, the complainant alleged that Bera took two lakh rupees in lieu of having him a role round July-September 2019, the legit stated. This quantity was once taken in a flat of Saha Institute of Atomic Physics Cooperative Housing Society positioned on Maniktola Highway. Additionally Learn – Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar stated, ‘The regulation and order scenario in Bengal could be very being worried’, summoned the Leader Secretary

The complainant alleged that in spite of giving the quantity, the promise of having a role within the division was once now not fulfilled. Bera is claimed to be an in depth aide of BJP chief Shubhendu Adhikari, who was once the Minister of Irrigation Division within the then Trinamool Congress executive. Additionally Learn – House Ministry staff to talk over with Bengal to evaluate the wear brought about by means of ‘Yas’

The officer stated {that a} case has been registered towards Bera in different sections together with prison conspiracy, dishonest. He stated Bera was once produced earlier than a town courtroom from the place the accused was once despatched to police remand until June 12.