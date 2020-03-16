General News

Actor and comic Roy Hudd dies aged 83

March 16, 2020
Actor and comic Roy Hudd handed away on Sunday 15th March following a brief sickness, his agent has confirmed.

Hudd, who was 83 on the time of his demise, performed native undertaker Archie Shuttleworth on Coronation Avenue between 2002 and 2010, and offered BBC Radio 2 present The New Huddlines for over twenty years.

An announcement from his agent mentioned: “We’re unhappy to announce the passing of the much-loved and amazingly proficient Roy Hudd OBE. After a brief sickness, Roy handed away peacefully on Sunday 15th March, together with his spouse Debbie at his aspect.

“The household would ask you to respect their privateness at this very unhappy time.”

Following the announcement, tributes from stars and followers alike have flooded social media.

Former Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig wrote: “Roy Hudd was a comic genius however greater than that he was one of many nicest individuals in present enterprise. At the very least the heavens might be rocking with laughter.” In the meantime, comic Rory Bremner counseled Hudd for embodying “a complete strand of the DNA of British comedy.”

Many additionally praised Hudd for uplifting and mentoring up-and-coming writers, performers and producers all through his stellar profession, together with Mark Gatiss and Simon Blackwell.

In addition to roles in Legislation & Order, Name the Midwife, Midsomer Murders and Broadchurch, the prolific actor was additionally an authority in music corridor – a type of selection leisure well-liked within the Victorian period.

