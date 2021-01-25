Actor And Former Member Of Famous Boy Group Returns To The Stage In “The King Of Mask Singer”

On the January 24 episode of MBC’s “The King of Mask Singer,” eight new contestants emerged to problem the brand new champion for her throne.

Spoilers

The last match-up of Spherical 1 was between Citron Tea and Kick With Your Toes, who sang a duet of Harim’s “Departure.” The panelists had been impressed by the candy harmonization between Kick With Your Toes’s mushy and mild voice and Citron Tea’s refreshing and clear vocals.

In the top, Citron Tea superior to the subsequent spherical and Kick With Your Toes sang Spring Summer season Fall Winter’s “Bravo My Life” and took off his masks to disclose himself because the actor and former Tremendous Junior member Kim Ki Bum.

Kim Ki Bum shared that he had been working as an actor in China however had returned to Korea in 2015 when South Korea-China relations had turn into strained as a result of THAAD situation. He mentioned, “It’s been about 14 years since I stood on stage. This was the primary time that I’ve sung dwell in my complete life. I don’t have any confidence in my singing, so I used to be afraid of how different folks would understand me. However since I was already embarrassed, I made a decision I’d apply singing to try to reduce that embarrassment.”

Panelist Yoo Younger Suk inspired Kim Ki Bum, saying that he had a very good voice and that what he wanted was confidence in himself.

Kim Ki Bum additionally talked about his budding profession as a content material creator and mentioned, “I’m the breadwinner of my household, so I assumed, ‘I can’t dwell like this, I ought to no less than strive different work.’ Final July, Kim Heechul contacted me and mentioned that he had began up his personal channel and was making his personal [YouTube] movies. I’m making content material, however I’m nonetheless determining what sort of content material I ought to make.”

Kim Heechul and Kim Ki Bum just lately sat down for a heart-to-heart discuss over drinks about Kim Ki Bum’s previous with Tremendous Junior on his YouTube channel.

Try “The King of Mask Singer” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)