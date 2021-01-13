Actor Bae Jin Woong Responds To Report That He Sexually Assaulted A Junior Actress

Actor Bae Jin Woong has responded to accusations of sexual assault.

Warning: descriptions of sexual harassment and assault.

On January 11, Sports activities Kyunghyang reported that an unnamed male actor “A” was being investigated by the police for sexual harassment and tried rape of “B,” a feminine actress and mannequin with whom he was acquainted. This incident was reported to have taken place on December 23 in Gyeonggi Province.

Sports activities Kyunghyang contacted a consultant of B, who said, “On the evening of the incident, A decoyed B by suggesting that she be a part of him and another acquaintances for a drink. A lured B to a summer season home in Gyeonggi Province that he had inherited from his father. The placement was in an remoted spot, and A took benefit of the truth that B had no automotive and drove her there himself. Nobody else was there, not like what he had promised. B didn’t know that till she had arrived.”

B’s consultant continued, “B’s good friend was on their option to the home when A abruptly grabbed B from behind and began sexually molesting her. B tried to cease him and he made some lewd jokes and took off his pants and did one thing disgusting. A continued to pressure himself on B, and in making an attempt to get away from him, B sustained bruises throughout her physique. She additionally sustained scars on her chest.”

In line with the report, A and B had recognized one another for 5 years, and B had beforehand dated A’s shut good friend. After the incident, B known as the police and underwent questioning because the sufferer. B can be reportedly receiving psychological counseling because of the incident. A reportedly will endure police questioning on January 16.

Sports activities Kyunghyang said that A was an actor who had been within the films “Man of Will” and “Beasts Clawing at Straws,” in addition to the drama “Good Casting.” After the report, different media shops started speculating that Bae Jin Woong was the actor in query.

On January 12, Bae Jin Woong’s attorneys launched an announcement denying the experiences of sexual assault. The assertion reads:

That is Park Ji Hoon, from the authorized agency Yoo Han, appearing as Bae Jin Woong’s authorized consultant. On January 11, 2020, a media outlet reported that actor Bae Jin Woong was being investigated by the police for sexual harassment and tried rape of B, a junior actress. (Though Bae Jin Woong was not talked about by title, the report made it clear via different particulars that Bae Jin Woong was the particular person within the report.) Afterwards, a number of media shops used Bae Jin Woong’s actual title in repeating the contents of this authentic report. Nonetheless, the entire experiences about Bae Jin Woong are false. It’s true that B has filed a prison grievance in opposition to Bae Jin Woong, accusing him of sexual assault, however B’s accusation is an apparent falsehood. We’re presently at work securing varied items of proof about this. Additionally, earlier than the report even got here out, our authorized agency had filed a prison grievance in opposition to B for indecent assault. These media shops didn’t even make the slightest try and examine the reality with Bae Jin Woong’s representatives, and as a substitute reported on B’s malicious and baseless falsehoods as in the event that they have been reality. This sort of conduct reveals that the media appears to have deserted any hint of frequent sense and conscience. We inform you that we intend to take robust authorized motion in opposition to those that unfold baseless, false rumors about Bae Jin Woong.

Additionally on January 12, Sports activities Kyunghyang printed one other report that includes an interview with B.

Requested why she had gone to Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, she stated, “He was somebody I had recognized for 5 years. My ex-boyfriend is his shut good friend. He known as me and stated I ought to be a part of all of our associates there for a drink. He stated it needed to be Pocheon, so I stated I didn’t have a automotive. He got here to get me. He stated that it was a spot {that a} well-known feminine actress had been the day earlier than, so I felt slightly safer. However after I arrived, there was nobody there. It was in an remoted spot, and I acquired scared so I known as somebody I knew to return. Bae Jin Woong acquired mad at me for doing that.”

She continued, “I had a beer and waited about an hour for my good friend. I had dinner and a drink. I don’t know the way a lot time had handed, however abruptly Bae Jin Woong appeared in nothing however his pink interior clothes. He grabbed me from behind and began appearing lewd. He additionally made plenty of lewd jokes. I couldn’t run away as a result of it was in such an remoted spot, so I may solely anticipate my good friend. However then he began placing his hand inside me. He took off his pants… you’ll be able to think about what occurred subsequent. He did ‘that’ throughout my face. In his counter-complaint in opposition to me, he blames me for that motion. He says that I touched ‘that’ a part of him. He grabbed my breasts laborious and gave me scars on my chest. I screamed and thrashed round.”

Requested if she may clearly bear in mind the incident, she replied, “How may I overlook one thing like that after ingesting one drink? He stated stuff like, ‘Your breasts really feel such as you’ve had surgical procedure. They don’t really feel good.’ I noticed articles the place he’s making an attempt to do media play, saying that the phrase ‘rape’ had by no means been used. However my good friend heard what he stated. There have been even worse feedback. In entrance of my good friend, he stated, ‘Should you weren’t right here, I may have gotten her pregnant with twins.’ He should have been insane to say stuff like that. I nonetheless bear in mind these feedback and get up in a panic in the course of the evening.”

Requested why she had been late in reporting the incident, she stated, “I left that home at daybreak. I couldn’t perceive why that had occurred to me. I contacted him to see if he would apologize, however he didn’t reply. It was such a shock that I fell sick for some time. After that, I reported the incident to the police at Gangnam and underwent questioning. I can’t consider that my attacker has counter-sued me. Why would I commit indecent assault in opposition to Bae Jin Woong? He’s 187 cm [about 6’2″] and bodily robust. How may I overpower him? It’s going to be a tough [legal] combat, however I’ll combat till the tip.”

