Actor Dileep once more reached the crime department’s administrative center lately for wondering, the case is said to sexual harassment with the actress

Actor Dileep for threatening officers probing sexual harassment case (Actor Dileep) Reached the Crunch department administrative center lately on Monday. After the order of the Kerala Prime Courtroom, on the second one day lately, the movie actor has reached the Crime Department administrative center for interrogation within the case. Actor Dileep and 5 others are accused of intimidating government probing a 2017 sexual attack allegation in opposition to a movie actress. Previous on Saturday, January 22, the Kerala Prime Courtroom had ordered Dileep and others to seem earlier than the crime department.

The wondering lasted for 11 hours on Sunday

The wondering lasted for 11 hours on Sunday

It's identified that actor Dileep and others, who reached the crime department administrative center on Sunday, had been interrogated for roughly 11 hours, and when they had been requested to return on Monday as neatly. It's alleged that by means of kidnapping an actress who has labored in Malayalam and Telugu motion pictures, the accused allegedly molested her for a number of hours. One of the accused even made a video of the incident to blackmail the actress. Ten other people had been discovered accused when they got here earlier than the Malma Courtroom. The police had additionally arrested seven other people within the case. Later actor Dileep was once additionally arrested however later launched on bail.

Kochi, Kerala | Actor Dileep reaches the Crime Department administrative center for the second one consecutive day,as directed by means of the Kerala Prime Courtroom for interrogation in a case registered in opposition to him and 5 others for allegedly threatening officers probing the sexual attack of an actress in 2017 percent.twitter.com/gbSQxM7yAe – ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022



adjourned listening to

It’s identified that it was once postponed a number of instances earlier than the listening to within the courtroom on Saturday. Suspending the topic on Friday, January 21, the courtroom advised each the events that since an in depth listening to is needed, a distinct assembly shall be held even if Saturday is a vacation. Previous this month, a number of twists got here to the fore after movie director Balachandra Kumar made new revelations associated with the case.