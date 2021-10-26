Actor James Michael Tyler, recognized for enjoying Gunther at the sequence Buddies, dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, best possible recognized for enjoying the nature of Gunther at the Buddies sequence, has died on the age of 59 in step with the director and manufacturer of the sequence, Kevin Vivid (By way of Selection) has printed.

After a battle with prostate most cancers relationship again to September 2018, the actor kicked the bucket peacefully at his house in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 24. A couple of months in the past I had the scoop at the program Lately from NBC: “I used to be recognized with complicated prostate most cancers that had unfold to my bones. I’ve been coping with that analysis for nearly the final 3 years … It’s now degree 4. Overdue degree most cancers. So, , it’ll most definitely have an effect on me“.

As soon as he heard the scoop, the actor underwent a treatment that “labored nice for roughly a 12 months“and that used to be in line with”take a tablet within the morning and at night time, and increase, existence used to be beautiful customary … I felt excellent, in truth. I had no signs, I did not really feel any signs. And it used to be really easy to control“.

The Buddies legit Twitter account has shared a message devoted to Tyler, a “pricey actor and integral a part of our FRIENDS circle of relatives“: “Michael’s family members knew him as an actor, musician, most cancers consciousness suggest, and loving husband. Michael beloved reside track, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and frequently discovered himself on a laugh and unexpected adventures. In case you knew him as soon as, you made a pal for existence“.

Tyler used to be born on Might 28, 1962 in Greenwood, Mississippi, and used to be the youngest of 5 youngsters. Tyler is survived through his spouse, Jennifer Carno. They’ve each been married since 2017.