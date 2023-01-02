Actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable” condition after suffering an accident

Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition.” for injuries sustained after suffering an accident related to weather conditions while shoveling snow earlier today,” Deadline reports after receiving the information through a spokesperson.

According to the information, Jeremy Renner was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Sunday, January 1., where he has remained ever since with his family. The spokesman has not commented on his condition other than that he is “receiving excellent care.”

Apparently, Jeremy Renner was at his home in Reno, Nevada, United States, one of the areas that has been affected by power cuts in recent days, where 35,000 homes suffered these mishaps. It is unknown if the accident had something to do with it.

Jeremy Renner is a renowned actor who has been nominated twice for Oscars, known worldwide for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last time we saw him in this universe was in the series he starred in, Hawkeye, on Disney +.

The next time we see Jeremmy Renner it will be in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which premieres this month of January 2023. Among his latest films we also find Wind River, in which he stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen, another old acquaintance of the Universe Marvel Cinematic after playing Scarlet Witch in several films and in her own series, Scarlet Witch and Vision.