Actor Jeremy Tardy Exits ‘Pricey White Folks,’ Alleging Discrimination

Jeremy Tardy, a recurring actor on the Lionsgate-produced Netflix collection “Pricey White Folks,” introduced on Twitter that he wouldn’t be returning to the present, and alleged that the studio discriminated towards him throughout pay negotiations. Lionsgate has denied the claims, calling it “a purely monetary matter.”

“After being provided to return for a number of episodes my staff was notified that our counter supply wouldn’t be thought of and that the preliminary supply was the ‘greatest and closing,’” he tweeted. “This information was disturbing as a result of one in every of my white colleagues — being a real ally — revealed that they too had obtained the identical preliminary supply and had efficiently negotiated a counter supply.”

Tardy, who performed the character of Rashid Bakr throughout 11 episodes, mentioned that his staff had introduced up the problem to Lionsgate, alleging that the studio allowed a white actor to barter whereas remaining agency on its supply to Tardy. He mentioned that he and 6 recurring solid members then collectively handed on Lionsgate’s preliminary gives “to face on precept as a result of this isn’t merely a financial matter.”

Tardy went on to say that the group was “undermined with facet deal gives and lack of transparency,” and that these ways led to sure actors “taking offers earlier than the collective group obtained a good and equitable negotiation course of.”

A Lionsgate spokesperson responded that it “was a purely monetary negotiation relating to deal phrases. Lionsgate is dedicated to equal therapy for all expertise no matter race, gender, age or sexual orientation. We’re very pleased with Pricey White Folks and its place within the nationwide dialog about racial equality and social justice and we look ahead to starting manufacturing on its 4th season.”

Netflix referred all inquiries on the matter to Lionsgate. “Pricey White Folks” is slated to return for a fourth and closing season at Netflix.

Tardy’s full Twitter thread, outlining the allegations, will be learn under.