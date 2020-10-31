General News

Actor Kim Kap Soo Becomes An Official ARMY And Writes Message For Jimin On Weverse

October 31, 2020
Veteran actor Kim Kap Soo confirmed his love for BTS and wrote a candy publish for member Jimin!

On October 30, Kim Kap Soo uploaded a photograph of himself and a publish to BTS’s fan group Weverse, sharing that he’s turn out to be a member of BTS’s fan membership ARMY.

The actor wrote, “#to_Jimin. Jimin, do you keep in mind by any likelihood? Once you had been consuming together with your mom at a restaurant, I used to be additionally consuming at that restaurant and we stated hey. I really feel embarrassed, however I’m an ARMY too. I registered in the present day. All the time keep wholesome. Congratulations.”

Together with the publish, he uploaded a selfie that he took at a restaurant that’s well-known amongst ARMYs. The group members had been regulars there, because it’s situated close to their former apply studio.

SpoTVNews quotes a supply from Kim Kap Soo’s company Hunus Leisure as saying, “It’s true that he wrote the publish himself. He stated that he’s a BTS fan so he personally paid to hitch their fan membership.”

