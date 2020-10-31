Actor Kim Kap Soo Becomes An Official ARMY And Writes Message For Jimin On Weverse

Veteran actor Kim Kap Soo confirmed his love for BTS and wrote a candy publish for member Jimin!

On October 30, Kim Kap Soo uploaded a photograph of himself and a publish to BTS’s fan group Weverse, sharing that he’s turn out to be a member of BTS’s fan membership ARMY.

The actor wrote, “#to_Jimin. Jimin, do you keep in mind by any likelihood? Once you had been consuming together with your mom at a restaurant, I used to be additionally consuming at that restaurant and we stated hey. I really feel embarrassed, however I’m an ARMY too. I registered in the present day. All the time keep wholesome. Congratulations.”

Together with the publish, he uploaded a selfie that he took at a restaurant that’s well-known amongst ARMYs. The group members had been regulars there, because it’s situated close to their former apply studio.

SpoTVNews quotes a supply from Kim Kap Soo’s company Hunus Leisure as saying, “It’s true that he wrote the publish himself. He stated that he’s a BTS fan so he personally paid to hitch their fan membership.”

