Kim Min Jae (Actual.be) will likely be that includes in Punch’s new tune!

On March 9, a supply from Kim Min Jae’s company YAMYAM Leisure shared, “Kim Min Jae featured in and took part in writing the lyrics for the double title monitor ‘I’m Jealous’ (literal title) on Punch’s second mini album ‘FULL BLOOM,’ which is about to be launched on March 10.”

“I’m Jealous” is a tune with a stylish beat and highly effective sound that portrays the emotion of jealousy in a cute and witty approach. Followers are already anticipating the concord between Kim Min Jae’s rap and Punch’s distinctive vocals.

Kim Min Jae starred within the fashionable dramas “Dr. Romantic,” “Dr. Romantic 2,” “Goblin,” “Tempted,” “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company,” and “Do You Like Brahms?” In addition to his actions as an actor, Kim Min Jae participated in OSTs because the rapper Actual.be for the dramas “The Finest Hit,” “Twenty Once more,” and “Jail Playbook.”

Punch’s second mini album will likely be launched through music streaming websites on March 10 at 6 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Min Jae in “Do You Like Brahms?” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)