Actor Kim Min Kyo Posts Official Apology After His Dogs Injure An Elderly Woman

On Might 9, it was reported {that a} girl in her eighties sustained severe accidents after being attacked by a star’s canine whereas she was gathering herbs in a backyard close to the superstar’s home.

In accordance with eyewitness accounts from neighborhood residents, on Might 4, two canine escaped from their fence after recognizing a water deer on the mountain. The residents additionally mentioned that the canine have been over 20 kilograms (roughly 40.1 kilos) and weren’t sporting leashes or muzzles contained in the fence.

The proprietor of the canine was revealed to be actor Kim Min Kyo, who appeared on the present “A Man Who Feeds the Canine” (literal title) with the identical canine in 2018.

The aged girl was taken to the hospital and admitted to intensive take care of wounds on her thigh and each of her arms. She has since been moved to the overall ward after her situation improved.

On Might 10, Kim Min Kyo mentioned that the aged girl is at present present process therapy, and added, “I’m normally on good phrases with my neighbors. I’m staying by her facet for therapy.”

Moreover, the actor uploaded an official assertion on his private Instagram account to clarify the small print of the incident and express regret.

The assertion reads as follows:

Hey, that is Kim Min Kyo. I’m very sorry to have nervous everybody with my private state of affairs. On Might 4, my canine induced an accident by afflicting hurt on my neighbor, an aged girl. Whereas I used to be away for filming, the canine who have been contained in the fence noticed a water deer and escaped by leaping over the wall. My spouse’s first thought was to rush and discover the canine, since they weren’t sporting muzzles or leashes whereas they have been contained in the fence. Throughout that point, the canine bit the aged girl in her backyard, inflicting an accident that shouldn’t have occurred. When my spouse came upon about this, she instantly took the aged girl to the emergency room. After I accomplished filming and heard the information, I additionally instantly rushed to the emergency room and met her household. This aged girl and her household have at all times taken care of me and my spouse, and I felt much more apologetic after they expressed their fear in direction of us. The aged girl is at present within the hospital receiving therapy, and as a canine proprietor I feel my duty on this state of affairs is a given. I’m in dialogue with an professional concerning the needed measures to take, together with training and boarding, to ensure an incident like this by no means occurs once more. As well as, I’ll take duty and keep by the aged girl’s facet till all of her therapy has completed. As a canine proprietor, I’ll take precautions to ensure this doesn’t occur once more by taking higher care of my canine and educating them extra completely. As soon as once more, I really feel strongly accountable and really sorry for this chain of occasions. I additionally apologize for not releasing a press release sooner. From, Kim Min Kyo.

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews