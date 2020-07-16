Actor Lied About Being Sexual Violence Survivor – Variety

Kate James, Amber Heard’s former private assistant, alleged that Heard had appropriated her story of being a “sexual violence survivor,” giving proof at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on the seventh day of Johnny Depp’s libel trial towards the writer of The Solar newspaper.

Depp is suing Information Group Newspapers and journalist Dan Wootton for an article on The Solar web site that described him as a “spouse beater.” Depp denies that he was violent towards Heard, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2017.

James, who was Heard’s private assistant between 2012 and 2015, was giving her proof by video hyperlink from Los Angeles.

Protection legal professional Sasha Wass requested if James had been “influenced by Mr. Depp and his associates who’ve inspired you to present this vicious proof towards her [Heard].”

“Completely not,” James mentioned.

She added, “I’m right here for my very own causes … I’m a sexual violence survivor and that’s very, very critical to take that stance in case you are not one and I’m one. That’s the explanation I’m right here, as a result of I take offense.”

Depp’s legal professional David Sherborne requested her: “Are you able to clarify why you’re taking exception [to Ms. Heard’s allegations against Depp]?”

James replied, “As a result of Ms. Heard referred to a dialog we had about me being violently raped at machete level in Brazil and he or she used it as her personal story.”

“She referred on to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years in the past and he or she twisted it into her personal story and he or she used it for her personal use.”

James additionally alleged that Heard would ship a “barrage of drunk textual content messages between the hours of two and 4 within the morning regularly … on an nearly every day foundation.” She described the messages as “abusive.”

“We have now very, only a few texts between you and Ms. Heard … solely those that Ms. Heard has supplied to the defendants,” Sherborne requested.

James defined: “I used to be utilizing a telephone that was logged into her [Heard’s] iCloud account.”

She added, “When she terminated my employment, she deleted the entire texts from the cloud — solely texts that have been abusive. She saved those that weren’t.”

James was requested about an incident that’s mentioned to have occurred in Could 2014 on a personal jet touring from Boston to L.A., when Depp allegedly kicked Heard within the again.

Wass learn a textual content despatched by Heard to James after the alleged incident, which learn: “I’ve to depart JD. He’s simply freaked out on me. He’s consuming once more. It’s unhealthy, worse than ever.”

Wass requested if James remembered the message, to which she replied: “Sure, I keep in mind the day very clearly, belief me.”

Wass mentioned Heard returned to L.A. and stayed in a lodge, to which James mentioned: “I don’t know why as a result of she had an condo … that condo was nonetheless fully-functioning and livable.”

James added, “She went to the Chateau [the hotel] with 4 of her pals they usually principally had a pool occasion … consuming and swimming and sunbathing and having enjoyable.”

Earlier within the day the courtroom heard proof from Depp’s property supervisor Kevin Murphy.

He was requested concerning the “defecation incident,” when feces have been discovered within the couple’s mattress after Heard’s 30th celebration in April 2016. Murphy mentioned Heard claimed this was “only a innocent prank.”

“This element of the case has been an try and make Ms. Heard seem disgusting and absurd within the public eye,” Wass mentioned.

Murphy replied: “It’s simply the reality.”

Murphy additionally spoke about occasions in 2015, when Heard took her Yorkshire terriers Pistol and Boo into Australia illegally, and Murphy claimed Heard advised him to make a false assertion concerning the canines.

“Ms. Heard demanded verbally that I personally make a false witness assertion relating to the canines’ unlawful entrance into Australia,” Murphy advised the courtroom.

“I expressed that I used to be extraordinarily uncomfortable with doing so, to which Ms. Heard responded with phrases to the impact of: ‘Nicely I need your assistance on this … I wouldn’t need you to have an issue along with your job.’”

“Ms. Heard’s threatening language made me really feel anxious and uneasy.”

Wass mentioned Heard denies asking anybody to make a false assertion over the canine smuggling incident.

Murphy mentioned he signed an untruthful assertion in 2015, which claimed James had been answerable for journey paperwork for Boo and Pistol.

“On 13 October 2015 I signed a declaration for the Australian proceedings that mentioned the circumstances by which Ms. Heard introduced her and Mr. Depp’s canines into Australia,” he mentioned.

“That declaration contained statements that weren’t totally truthful. It was not true that Ms. Kate James, Ms. Heard’s assistant, was answerable for the paperwork and had not accomplished it and that this was the explanation why Ms. Heard travelled with the canines to Australia with out the required paperwork.”

“The true place is that I used to be answerable for the paperwork, which I couldn’t receive in time, and that Ms. Heard was totally conscious of this prematurely of touring to Australia with the canines.”

Murphy mentioned he was “relieved” when the case was settled and he didn’t must lie in particular person.

Requested why he lied, he mentioned, “That’s what I used to be requested to conform to, and had the specter of shedding my job or having bother with my job.”

“Why on earth did you not go to Mr. Depp to ask him to intervene fairly than simply mendacity on oath, which you say you probably did?” Wass requested.

Murphy replied, “As a result of Amber wielded lots of energy and would have made my life depressing.”

Requested how she would do this, he added: “By being subversive, saying adverse issues to Johnny.”

The trial continues Thursday.