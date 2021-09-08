Actor Michael K. Williams, known for his role in “The Wire,” found dead

Actor Michael K. Williams, known for “The Wire,” was found dead in his New York apartment on Monday, September 6 (Photo: Reuters)

“The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn, New York apartment. Monday afternoon, police sources confirmed to The New York Post. Were found drugs in place, suggesting a possible fatal overdose.

Williams, 54, was found lifeless by his nephew in the living room of his luxurious Williamsburg penthouse, he said The New York Post according to the information provided by the authorities.

Williams representative confirmed death from actor to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with deep regret that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. “Marianna Shafran said in a statement. “They ask for privacy as they mourn this insurmountable loss ”.

New York Police spokesman Lt. John Grimpel said Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after an emergency phone call at 2 p.m. local time. The actor was officially pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m.local media reported.

The performer, currently nominated for a 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor for “Lovecraft Country,” was famous for his role as Omar Little. in the acclaimed television series “The Wire” and as Chalky White on “Boardwalk Empire” the HBO.

Michael K. Williams in a scene from “The Wire”

The five-time Emmy nominee may have suffered a fatal overdose, possibly from heroin or fentanylsaid the police sources, who have already ruled out a possible criminal act. “The door was not forced, the apartment was in order.”

Williams had been open about his personal struggles with drugs over the years, including during the filming of the series “The Wire” (2002-2008), and said that getting into the role of Little, who steals from drug dealers of drugs, it affected him in real life.

The acclaimed actor told NPR In 2016 he once went to a church in New Jersey desperately seeking help for his addiction: “When I walked through those doors, I was devastated. … This was, I would say, around the … third season of ‘The Wire’”.

Michael Kenneth Williams (Foto: WireImage)

Before embarking on his acting career, Brooklyn-born Williams made a living as a dancer and worked with major music stars such as George Michael and Madonna, among others.

“People misunderstand when I say I was a dancer,” he told The Guardian in 2012. “He had no classical training. He was a street dancer and could do what he did in the nightclubs of New York City. I’m a boy from the streets of Brooklyn who got paid to travel the world “.

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talent as an artist, we met Michael as a dear friend loved by all who had the privilege of working with him. We send our condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.“HBO said in a statement.

He also acted in such films as “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road.” He was nominated for three Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his work on “When They See Us”, “The Night Of” and “Bessie”.

Raised in the Vanderveer Homes in East Flatbush, Williams began struggling with drugs as a teenager. After being stabbed when he tried to intervene in a fight outside a bar on his 25th birthday, the actor ended up with a large scar on his face. He began landing jobs dancing in music videos before being cast in his first film role as Tupac Shakur’s brother in the 1996 film “Bullet”From director Julien Temple.

