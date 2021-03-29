Actor Park Joong Hoon’s Agency Releases Statement After He Is Caught Drunk Driving

On March 28, SBS Information reported that actor Park Joong Hoon had been caught driving inebriated.

In keeping with SBS Information’ report, the police responded to a grievance about drunk driving at an house advanced within the Gangnam district of Seoul at 10:20 p.m. on March 26. The grievance said that there was somebody who appeared to be drunk driving in an underground parking zone on the house, and when the administration workers tried to test the individual’s identification, he didn’t reply.

The police arrived on the scene and confirmed that the driving force in query was the film actor Park Joong Hoon. Park Joong Hoon had drunk alcohol with an acquaintance earlier than calling a designated driver who drove them to the doorway of the acquaintance’s house advanced. On the entrance, Park Joong Hoon dismissed the driving force and drove the automotive himself for about 100 meters (about 328 ft) to the second flooring of the underground parking zone. Park Joong Hoon’s blood alcohol stage was revealed to be 0.176 %, greater than twice the quantity required to droop a driver’s license (0.08 %).

Park Joong Hoon had beforehand had his license suspended in 2004 for drunk driving within the Gangnam district.

Namoo Actors launched a press release in response to this report.

Good day, that is Namoo Actors. That is our assertion on the actor Park Joong Hoon. First, we share our deep apologies for inflicting concern with this unhealthy information. On the night of March 26, Park Joong Hoon drank with two acquaintances, and at 9 p.m., he known as a chosen driver service and he and his mates break up into two vehicles and drove to the good friend’s home. As soon as contained in the house advanced, Park Joong Hoon dismissed the designated driver on the entrance to the parking zone and he parked the automotive himself earlier than falling asleep. When the police arrived on the parking zone, Park Joong Hoon handed over his black field as requested and cooperated with the police investigation. The designated driver additionally testified on the investigation. Whatever the excuse, the company feels deeply answerable for this challenge having occurred, and the actor is in deep self-reflection. We’ll take care that this challenge doe snot happen once more. As soon as once more, we apologize for inflicting concern and disappointment to the followers who love Park Joong Hoon.

Park Joong Hoon has appeared in hit movies like “Two Guys,” “Nowhere to Cover,” “Radio Star,” and “Haeundae.”

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews