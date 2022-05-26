Actor Ray Liotta, voice of Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City, dies

He was one of the protagonists of classic films like One of Ours.

Sad day for the world of cinema but also for video games, since the death of the actor has just been confirmed Ray Liottaone of the protagonists of the legendary film One of Ours, as well as Something Wild, Hannibal or John Q to name a few films from the long career of the actor who has died at the age of 67.

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most remembered protagonists of GTACurrently immersed in the filming of Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic, the actor also took his first steps in the world of video games, since he was the voice of the protagonist of GTA Vice City, Rockstar’s particular tribute to the mobster movies typical of the 80s. In the virtual skin of Tommy Vercettileft us with one of the most interesting protagonists of the Grand Theft Auto series, to the point that he has also been mentioned in other games such as GTA San Andreas or even Grand Theft Auto IV.

His interventions in the world of videogames have not been many but Ray Liotta has also been part of another of the most popular successful sagas of recent years, the Call of Duty series, putting the face and voice of one of the characters in Mob of the Deadthe zombie experience of one of the DLC of the remembered Black Ops 2. In this content expansion, the players had to survive the undead inside the Alcatraz prison.

As often happens with this sad news, the best tribute we can pay to Ray Liotta is to re-enjoy some of his films and, of course, replay the legendary GTA Vice City (included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition) to recall Tommy Vercetti’s wildest phrases and moments.

