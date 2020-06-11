Actor Ryu Seung Bum Announces Marriage + Expecting First Child

Actor Ryu Seung Bum is getting married!

On June 11, media shops started reporting that Ryu Seung Bum was planning to marry his present girlfriend of three years. His girlfriend is Slovakian and ten years youthful than the actor. She at the moment lives in France and works as an artist. In response to experiences, she can be pregnant with the couple’s first youngster.

Later that day, Ryu Seung Bum’s company, S.A.M. Firm, confirmed the experiences. “Ryu Seung Bum is planning to marry his non-Korean girlfriend, who’s at the moment residing in France,” the company consultant said. “She is pregnant and can quickly give start. The couple had deliberate to carry a easy wedding ceremony with their acquaintances, however on account of COVID-19, it was determined that the ceremony can be held after the start.”

Ryu Seung Bum made his debut in the 2000 movie “Die Dangerous” and has constructed up his filmography via initiatives like “Arahan,” “Crying Fist,” “The Unjust,” “The Berlin File,” and most just lately, “Tazza: One Eyed Jack.”

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews