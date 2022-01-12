Actor Siddharth’s troubles larger, FIR registered in Hyderabad in reference to tweet in opposition to Saina Nehwal

Hyderabad police, Siddharth, Saina Nehwal, FIR, Information: In a contemporary incident, Hyderabad Cyber ​​Crime Division has booked Bollywood actor Siddhartha for making derogatory remarks on Twitter in opposition to Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal. Consistent with information company, ANI, in a telephonic dialog, KVM Prasad, Further DCP, Cyber ​​Crime Wing, Detective Division, Hyderabad stated, “A girl named Prerna approached the cybercrime wing and accused actor Siddhartha in opposition to the shuttler on Twitter. Filed a grievance in opposition to Saina Nehwal for her sexist remarks. On the other hand, Sain Nehwal forgave actor Siddharth this morning.Additionally Learn – Meeting Election 2022: Defection Chief | Who left whom together with Swami Prasad Maurya and who joined

Siddharth booked by way of Hyderabad Police for derogatory remark in opposition to Saina Nehwal Learn @YEARS Tale | https://t.co/L3U2Cw0AyI#Siddharth #SainaNehwal percent.twitter.com/wFjbzVhfBU – ANI Virtual (@ani_digital) January 12, 2022

The grievance was once lodged by way of a attorney, zonal IT in-charge, and BJP Telangana’s social media supervisor, Neelam Bhargava Ram and Prerna Thiruvaipati, following which the police registered an FIR in opposition to the Bollywood actor on Wednesday. Further DCP stated that at the foundation of the grievance, the police officers have registered a case. Phase 509 of IPC and Phase 67 of IT Act An investigation has been initiated and see will likely be given to Siddharth. Additionally Learn – COVID 19: Maharashtra cupboard’s determination, 100% automobile tax waived for college buses, Marathi signal board necessary

Siddharth apologizes to Saina

Mumbai/New Delhi: Actor Siddharth has apologized to her for his irrelevant tweet in opposition to badminton participant Saina Nehwal, to which Saina stated that she is satisfied that the actor has apologized and she or he accepts it. Saina had made a tweet expressing worry over the hot incident of lapse within the safety of Top Minister Narendra Modi. The actor’s remark in this tweet had introduced him below grievance

Siddharth said- no matter I stated can’t be justified

Following the grievance on social media for his remarks, the actor stated that he by no means supposed to insult the participant together with his jokes. He apologized to Saina on Tuesday night time announcing that he can’t justify what she stated. In an open letter revealed on Twitter overdue Tuesday night time, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actor stated that despite the fact that he disagrees with Saina’s perspectives, her tone of the tweet can’t be justified.

Pricey Saina, I wish to ask for forgiveness to you for my impolite shaggy dog story

Actor Siddharth wrote, “Pricey Saina, I wish to ask for forgiveness to you for my impolite shaggy dog story, which I wrote a couple of days in the past as a respond to one in every of your tweets. I will be able to disagree with you on many stuff, however I will be able to’t justify the tone and phrases I used to precise my frustration or anger after studying your tweet. I do know I’ve extra humility than this.”

Saina stated – I’m satisfied that he has apologized

Saina, a member of the ruling BJP, stated she was once satisfied that Siddharth admitted that his remarks weren’t just right. Saina stated at the sidelines of ‘India Open’ in Delhi, she stated all this and now she is apologizing. I used to be stunned to peer myself trending on Twitter that day. I have never spoken to him, however I am satisfied he apologised.”

I’m glad in my global and God bless them

Saina stated, “Glance, it’s about ladies. They will have to now not goal any girl like this. However by no means thoughts, I do not care, I’m glad in my global and God bless them.

Siddharth wrote – won’t ever say anything else to a girl with malicious intent

Actor Siddharth wrote, “If a shaggy dog story must be defined, it implies that it was once now not a shaggy dog story. Sorry for this shaggy dog story, which was once now not introduced neatly.” Describing himself as a supporter of girls, the 42-year-old actor wrote that he would by no means say anything else with malicious intent to a girl.

I did not have any malicious intent for this humor

Siddharth expressed hope that the badminton participant would settle for his apology. He stated, “On the other hand, I didn’t have any malicious intent on this humour, for which individuals of all sections held me accountable. I’m a staunch feminist best friend and I will be able to guarantee you that my tweet didn’t comprise any anti-gender sentiments and definitely had no purpose of attacking you as a girl.”

You are going to all the time be a champion for me. Sincerely, Siddharth

Actor Siddharth stated, I am hoping that we will fail to remember this factor and you’re going to settle for my letter. You are going to all the time be a champion for me. Sincerely, Siddharth.”

NCW requested Twitter India to dam the actor right away

The Nationwide Fee for Ladies (NCW) had requested Twitter India to “right away block” the actor’s account. The NCW had claimed that the actor’s remarks have been indecent and outraged the glory of the girl. NCW president Rekha Sharma has additionally written to the Director Common of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra to research the subject and sign up an FIR in opposition to Siddharth.