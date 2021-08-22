Suriya Hindi Dubbed Motion pictures Listing 2021: Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya is a Tamil actor who’s the eldest son of veteran actor Sivakumar. He is without doubt one of the very popular actors for his roles and flexible performances in more than a few Tamil motion pictures. Despite the fact that he’s a Tamil actor, his motion pictures are common and maximum watched via other folks everywhere India. He reached PAN Indian lovers and stars with motion pictures like Ghajini, Kaakha Kaakha, Singam sequence and Soorarai Pottru.
There are only a few actors in India who’re very popular for his or her performances like Kamal Hassan, Irfan Khan, Vikram, and many others. Suriya belongs to this class of actors at the side of giant fan following in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. He’s additionally identified to the North Indian public for his Hindi dubbed motion pictures. In this web page, we will be able to allow you to know with the Suriya Hindi dubbed motion pictures until 2021. So, why are you ready? let’s take a look at the whole record of Suriya motion pictures.
Actor Suriya Hindi Dubbed Motion pictures Listing Till 2021
After the discharge of the Ghajini film in 2005, Suriya’s fan following has expanded to everywhere India. Other people began searching for his dubbed motion pictures in Hindi. Additionally, his tale variety and distinctive plots have attracted Hindi audiences to his filmography.
He is without doubt one of the most sensible 5 South Indian actors who labored with many nice administrators and technicians. His intent is to offer film buffs new reports with distinctive tales and his sensible performances. He works so much at the back of the script to offer most efficiency to the nature he’s enjoying. Additionally, he’s the one that utterly shits into the nature to offer the target market at the giant display an unforgettable enjoy.
Suriya Hindi Dubbed Motion pictures Listing
|Yr of e-newsletter
|film identify
|Hindi Dubber Model
|1997
|Nerrukku Nero
|–
|1998
|Kaadhale Nimmadhi
|–
|1998
|sandhippoma
|–
|1999
|Povellam Kettuppar
|Kalyug Ka Khandhan
|1999
|Periyanna
|Kalyug Ka Khandhan
|2000
|Uyirile Kalanthathu
|Surya Bhai MBBS
|2001
|buddies
|buddies
|2001
|Nandha
|Go back of Vaastav
|2002
|Uyirile Kalanthathu
|–
|2002
|Shree
|–
|2002
|Mounam Pesiyadhe
|Ghatak returns
|2003
|Kaakha Kaakha
|Power (Hindi remake)
|2003
|Pithamagan
|Pithamagan
|2004
|perazhagan
|–
|2004
|Aaytha Ezhuthuss
|Yuva (taking pictures in combination)
|2005
|Mayavi
|–
|2005
|Ghajinic
|Ghajini (Hindi remake)
|2005
|aaru
|The Go back of Ghajini
|2006
|Sillunu Oru Kaadhal
|Mohabbat Ke Dushman
|2007
|We can
|Predominant Faisla Karanga
|2008
|Vaaranam Aayiram
|Suriya Ka Yaarana
|2009
|Ayaan
|Vidhwanshak
|2009
|aadhavan
|Dildaar – The Arya
|2010
|singam
|The Fighterman Singham
|2010
|Rakta Charitra 2
|Rakht Charitra 2
|2011
|7aum Arivu
|Chennai vs China
|2012
|Measure tear
|No. 1 Judwaa: The Unbreakable
|2013
|Singam II
|Primary Hoon Surya Singham 2
|2014
|Anjaan
|Khatarnak Khiladi 2
|2015
|Massu Engira Masilamanic
|plenty
|2015
|couple 2
|couple 2
|2016
|24
|24 Time Tale
|2017
|Si3
|–
|2018
|Thaana Serndha Koottam
|Suriya Ki Gang
|2019
|NGK
|–
|2019
|I catch
|Rowdy Rakshak
|2020
|Soorarai Pottru
|Udan (2021)
|2021
|Vaadivasal
|–
