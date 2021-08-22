Suriya Hindi Dubbed Motion pictures Listing 2021: Saravanan Sivakumar aka Suriya is a Tamil actor who’s the eldest son of veteran actor Sivakumar. He is without doubt one of the very popular actors for his roles and flexible performances in more than a few Tamil motion pictures. Despite the fact that he’s a Tamil actor, his motion pictures are common and maximum watched via other folks everywhere India. He reached PAN Indian lovers and stars with motion pictures like Ghajini, Kaakha Kaakha, Singam sequence and Soorarai Pottru.

There are only a few actors in India who’re very popular for his or her performances like Kamal Hassan, Irfan Khan, Vikram, and many others. Suriya belongs to this class of actors at the side of giant fan following in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. He’s additionally identified to the North Indian public for his Hindi dubbed motion pictures. In this web page, we will be able to allow you to know with the Suriya Hindi dubbed motion pictures until 2021. So, why are you ready? let’s take a look at the whole record of Suriya motion pictures.

Actor Suriya Hindi Dubbed Motion pictures Listing Till 2021

After the discharge of the Ghajini film in 2005, Suriya’s fan following has expanded to everywhere India. Other people began searching for his dubbed motion pictures in Hindi. Additionally, his tale variety and distinctive plots have attracted Hindi audiences to his filmography.

He is without doubt one of the most sensible 5 South Indian actors who labored with many nice administrators and technicians. His intent is to offer film buffs new reports with distinctive tales and his sensible performances. He works so much at the back of the script to offer most efficiency to the nature he’s enjoying. Additionally, he’s the one that utterly shits into the nature to offer the target market at the giant display an unforgettable enjoy.

Suriya Hindi Dubbed Motion pictures Listing

Yr of e-newsletter film identify Hindi Dubber Model 1997 Nerrukku Nero – 1998 Kaadhale Nimmadhi – 1998 sandhippoma – 1999 Povellam Kettuppar Kalyug Ka Khandhan 1999 Periyanna Kalyug Ka Khandhan 2000 Uyirile Kalanthathu Surya Bhai MBBS 2001 buddies buddies 2001 Nandha Go back of Vaastav 2002 Uyirile Kalanthathu – 2002 Shree – 2002 Mounam Pesiyadhe Ghatak returns 2003 Kaakha Kaakha Power (Hindi remake) 2003 Pithamagan Pithamagan 2004 perazhagan – 2004 Aaytha Ezhuthuss Yuva (taking pictures in combination) 2005 Mayavi – 2005 Ghajinic Ghajini (Hindi remake) 2005 aaru The Go back of Ghajini 2006 Sillunu Oru Kaadhal Mohabbat Ke Dushman 2007 We can Predominant Faisla Karanga 2008 Vaaranam Aayiram Suriya Ka Yaarana 2009 Ayaan Vidhwanshak 2009 aadhavan Dildaar – The Arya 2010 singam The Fighterman Singham 2010 Rakta Charitra 2 Rakht Charitra 2 2011 7aum Arivu Chennai vs China 2012 Measure tear No. 1 Judwaa: The Unbreakable 2013 Singam II Primary Hoon Surya Singham 2 2014 Anjaan Khatarnak Khiladi 2 2015 Massu Engira Masilamanic plenty 2015 couple 2 couple 2 2016 24 24 Time Tale 2017 Si3 – 2018 Thaana Serndha Koottam Suriya Ki Gang 2019 NGK – 2019 I catch Rowdy Rakshak 2020 Soorarai Pottru Udan (2021) 2021 Vaadivasal –

