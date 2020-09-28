Actors Turn Directors at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Project Market

The manufacturing debuts of two actors are among the many 27 movie initiatives chosen for the Golden Horse Movie Project Promotion. The venture market is hooked up to the Golden Horse Movie Competition, held yearly in Taiwan.

The picks comprise 22 efforts nonetheless at venture stage and 5 that are works in progress. They embody Taiwanese productions and co-productions with the U.S., Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. They had been whittled down from greater than 200 functions.

Former Golden Horse Award-winning actress Lee Sinje (“The Eye”) is about as the manager producer of the Malaysian title “ABang ADik” directed by Jin Ong, a earlier winner of the Golden Horse FPP Grand Prize. Ariel Lin (“A Choo”), two-time winner of Golden Bell finest actress, is the producer of Chou Mei-yu’s “The Blind Love,” a Taiwan venture.

Different Taiwan initiatives embody “Detention” producer Aileen Li teaming up with Lin Chun-yang, Golden Bell finest director winner, to co-direct “SARStorm”; “Name of Lobster,” a unusual story concerning the protagonist’s journey in North Korea to show lobster farming directed by Yin Chen-hao and produced by fellow Golden Horse winner Chen Wei-hao; documentary director Shen Ko-shang (“Baseball Boys,” “A Rolling Stone”) presents his characteristic directorial debut “Deep Quiet Room”; and Golden Horse finest make-up and costume designer winner Hwarng Wern-ying will make her directorial debut with “Be with Me.”

The 4 Malaysian initiatives additionally embody “Ravenous Maidens of the South Seas,” a fantastical story of Asian explorers by Edmund Yeo, winner of finest director at the Tokyo Worldwide Movie Competition (for “We, The Lifeless”). Additionally chosen are social drama “Had been Tiger” by Malaysian director Lau Kek-huat and Chong Keat-sun’s “Snow in Midsummer,” which offers with the 13 Might Incident, the 1969 racial riots that modified the course of Malaysia’s historical past.

Hong Kong director Adam Wong brings new drama “85 db” to FPP. Wong’s “The Approach We Hold Dancing,” the sequel to “The Approach We Dance” has been chosen because the closing movie of this 12 months’s Golden Horse Movie Competition.

Oliver Chan presents “Her Lullaby,” a brand new venture exploring the notion of being an excellent mom following her profitable directorial debut “Nonetheless Human.” “Scent of Love,” a drama that performs across the sense of scent by Luk Yee-sum, can also be among the many choice.

Worldwide co-productions chosen embody “Masks” by Tony Kaye (“American Historical past X,” “Detachment”), who can be working with a Taiwanese crew; Taiwan-UK action-thriller “Housekeeper” by David Chuang; and “Black Cattle,” a Japan-Taiwan-US co-production by Tsuta Tetsuichiro (“The Story of Iya”).

The Golden Horse FPP additionally contains 13 collection initiatives, together with Hong Kong sci-fi thriller “The Midnight After” co-produced by Amy Chin and Fruit Chan, who directed the movie model primarily based on the e-book of the identical title in 2014.

Conferences of the 40 movie and collection chosen initiatives will happen in Taipei from November 16-18. Winners can be introduced on the final day of the assembly.