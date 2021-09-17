Actress Bryce Dallas Howard will direct a remake of Flight of the Navigator, however with a vital alternate

Bryce Dallas Howard to direct and bring a reimagining of the vintage movie from 1986, The flight of the navigator, however led by way of ladies. The film will come to Disney+.

As THR reported, this remake of the sci-fi film can be produced by way of John Swartz and Justin Springer. If truth be told, Swartz is in fact Howard’s spouse on the 9 Muses manufacturing corporate.

Symbol Credit score: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Photographs for Disney

The Flight of the Navigator is a movie about a 12-year-old boy named David who was once kidnapped by way of a UFO and wakes up 8 years later with out growing old and with out remembering the took place. Whilst we do not know a lot more in regards to the new mission, we do know that David shall be changed by way of a feminine lead.

However, it will have to be remembered that this This isn’t the primary time a reboot has been deliberate for The Navigator’s Flight., as Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly as soon as teamed as much as write a screenplay for Disney in 2009. Disney would lose the rights to Lionsgate quickly after. Every other failed try was once performed by way of the Lucifer showrunner, Joe Henderson. Now, the rights to the cult vintage are again at Disney.

Bryce Dallas Howard He has now not handiest starred in Jurassic International and Spider-Guy 3, but in addition has directed episodes from The Mandalorian. As well as, he’s going to direct an episode of The Ebook of Boba Fett. Exactly for all that, this new film will turn into her first process as a director of a characteristic movie.

We live a golden age for the go back of a couple of sequence and flicks. Lots of them, such because the case of The Navigator’s Flight, reinventing the system with some part, however additionally respecting what made them particular. What do you suppose? Do you take into account the unique film? Ship us your feedback. As at all times, we learn you in moderation.