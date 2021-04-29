Actress Cheon Jeong Ha Of “Mouse” Passes Away

Actress Cheon Jeong Ha has passed away at the age of 52 (in Korean reckoning).

On April 28, her family revealed, “She was found dead in her home the previous day. She had been suffering from low blood pressure. The cause of death is thought to be cardiac arrest due to low blood pressure and congestive heart failure.”

Cheon Jeong Ha had been acting since the 1990s and appeared in theatrical works, films, and dramas. She played supporting roles in many dramas including “Phoenix,” “Flower of Evil,” “Forest of Secrets,” “More Than Friends,” and “Beyond Evil.” In “Mouse,” she has been playing the mother of Na Chi Guk (Lee Seo Joon), who is Jung Ba Reum’s (Lee Seung Gi‘s) high school classmate and a prison guard.

Cheon Jeong Ha’s mortuary was set up at a funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital.

Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.

