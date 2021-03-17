Actress Claudia Kim Signs With YG Entertainment

Claudia Kim (Soo Hyun) is the most recent actress to hitch YG Entertainment!

On March 17, a supply from YG Entertainment shared, “We’re completely satisfied to have signed with actress Soo Hyun, who’s a frontrunner that made Korea identified to the world and raised the worth of Okay-culture. We plan on supporting Soo Hyun, who has tightly established her place as an actress amidst curiosity from folks around the globe, in all instructions in order that she will deal with finishing up her actions.”

In 2015, Claudia Kim starred within the Hollywood blockbuster “Avengers: Age of Ultron” as Dr. Helen Cho. She continued to realize world reputation after starring within the movies “Equals,” “The Darkish Tower,” and “Implausible Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” in addition to the Netflix drama “Marco Polo.”

The actress additionally impressed viewers along with her various roles within the Korean dramas “Monster,” “seventh Grade Civil Servant,” “Mind,” and “Romance City.” Followers are already anticipating her future actions in each Korea and on the worldwide stage with YG Entertainment.

At present, YG Entertainment homes the actors Kim Hee Ae, Cha Seung Received, Choi Ji Woo, Jung Hye Younger, Kang Dong Received, Yoo In Na, Son Ho Jun, Lee Sung Kyung, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Soo Hyuk, Kyung Soo Jin, and extra.

Watch Claudia Kim in “Monster” under:

