Actress Ivanna Sakhno joins the forged of the Superstar Wars collection Ahsoka Tano, what position will she play?

The Superstar Wars franchise goes thru a length filled with turbulence. Whilst The Guide of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian (Temporada 3) are progressing at a just right tempo, the productions of Superstar Wars: Rogue Squadron and Superstar Wars: Rangers of the New Republic they don’t forestall struggling setbacks. On this context, Ahsoka’s collection struggles to get forward and has introduced that it comprises its new member: the actress Ivanna Sakhno (Pacific Rim: Rebellion).

The Cut-off date medium has reported the incorporation of Ivanna Sakhno, despite the fact that at the present time the position he’s going to play is unknown. What position do you suppose he’s going to play? As for the forged that we all know, Rosario Dawson She’s going to reprise her position as Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian (Season 2), the place The Mandalorian gives her Grogu as a Padawan and is sooner or later rejected via Tano. Why? The traditional Jedi has her personal project. Within the epilogue of Superstar Wars: Rebels, Tano groups up with the Mandalorian Sabine Wren to seek out and search out Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger.

But even so Dawson, Ahsoka’s collection will carry Hayden Christensen again to the display as Anakin Skywalker (Episode II and II of Superstar Wars) and we will be able to see once more Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, which additionally seems in The Mandalorian. Actually it’s she who unearths Ahsoka’s whereabouts to the Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Tano’s collection should wait, since the subsequent giant premiere of Superstar Wars is The Guide of Boba Fett, which continues the nature’s tale after his look at the hit collection The Mandalorian. It’s going to premiere on December 29, 2021.