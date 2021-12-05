Actress Jacqueline Fernandez used to be stopped from leaving the rustic at Mumbai airport, know the entire subject…

200 Crore Extortion Case: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Jacqueline Fernandez) Immigration officers stopped him from leaving the rustic on the Mumbai airport on Sunday. know that Extortion Glance out round towards Jacqueline within the case (PLACE) continues. Enforcement Directorate (ED) towards the actress within the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case PLACE used to be issued. In step with reviews, Jacqueline Fernandez sought after to visit Dubai for a display.Additionally Learn – Vicky-Kat Marriage ceremony Plan: Arrangements began for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage ceremony, Henna and Sangeet rituals might be hung on these days. Watch Video

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez used to be stopped on the Mumbai Airport through immigration officers because of a LOC (Glance Out Round) in reference to a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh. She used to be intended to fly to Muscat: Assets – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

After temporary interrogation, he used to be allowed to return house and requested to seem prior to the investigating company in Delhi. It's identified that the ED has puzzled him two times within the Sukesh Chandrashekar 200 crore extortion case. In step with ED resources, the mastermind of the restoration case Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) gave Jacqueline pricey items value Rs 10 crore. By which some huge cash together with BMW automotive, Arabian horse, telephone and jewellery used to be additionally transferred to Jacqueline's account.

ED has issued lookout understand towards actor Jacqueline Fernandez in reference to a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh: Assets (Document percent) percent.twitter.com/eBqSgMC4OC – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Allow us to let you know that Rs 200 crore has been recovered from Delhi’s Tihar Prison. (200 Crore Extortion Case) The Enforcement Directorate had filed a price sheet within the case on Saturday itself.