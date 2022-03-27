Actress Jamie Lee Curtis will cosplay Warcraft to officiate her daughter’s wedding

The ‘scream queen’ is an icon of horror movies, but she is also passionate about video games.

Jamie Lee Curtis has become a symbol of slasher cinema thanks to Halloween Night, the iconic film by John Carpenter 1978. The actress has always been very open about her hobbies away from film sets and during her time in el show de Jimmy KimmelCurtis once again surprised the public with his plans for his daughter’s wedding.

Ruby, her daughter, is getting married next May and it will be Jamie Lee Curtis who will officiate the ceremony, however, she will do it in a very special way: doing cosplay de Jaina Proudmore, the great sorceress of the Warcraft universe. As Kotaku has pointed out, the actress has already shown her hobby for cosplay in the past, attending the Warcraft movie premiere as one of the game’s orcs.

Curtis also attended BlizzCon 2015 dressed as one of the no dead people of the Warcraft saga, and in that same year, he reached the fighting tournament EVO 2015 dressed as Vega, from the Street Fighter series. On this occasion, the actress explained to Jimmy Kimmel that she feared that the costume would not arrive in time for the ceremony.

Jaina’s cosplay would have been personally chosen by her daughter and fiancée, who plan a cosplay-themed ceremony to be held in the actress’s garden. Jamie Lee Curtis will play Patricia Tannis in the Borderlands movie, accompanied by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart y Jack Blackamong others.

