Actress Kim Bo Kyung Passes Away

February 6, 2021
Hankook Ilbo reported on February 5 that actress Kim Bo Kyung has handed away on the age of 44.

It’s reported that in response to her household, she handed away on February 1 following an 11-year battle with most cancers.

Kim Bo Kyung’s works embrace the hit 2001 movie “Pal,” and he or she grew to become well-known after her efficiency within the film as Jin Sook, the vocalist for the band Rainbow. She has additionally appeared in movies together with “RU Prepared?”, “Sword within the Moon,” “My Little Bride,” “Blue Sky,” “Epitaph,” “Paju,” and “The Day He Arrives.” She acted in dramas reminiscent of “Invitation,” “Faculty 4,” “Behind the White Tower,” “Highlight,” and extra.

We specific our deepest condolences to Kim Bo Kyung’s household and buddies.

