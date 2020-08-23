Actress Lee Young Ah Gives Birth To First Child

Lee Young Ah is formally a mom!

On August 23, representatives from her company confirmed, “Lee Young Ah just lately gave beginning to a child boy. She is at the moment resting after her supply.”

Final month, Lee Young Ah’s company introduced the information of her being pregnant, saying, “We’re comfortable to announce that Lee Young Ah has acquired a blessing within the midst of promising her lifelong devotion to her associate and discussing particulars of their marriage with each households.”

Lee Young Ah deliberate to tie the knot together with her non-celebrity boyfriend in a marriage ceremony in March. Nonetheless, the ceremony was postponed to the tip of the 12 months resulting from considerations surrounding the unfold of COVID-19.

Lee Young Ah made her debut in 2003 by means of “Nonstop 4” and has since starred in lots of dramas reminiscent of “Iljimae,” “Baker King, Kim Tak Goo,” and “Vampire Prosecutor.”

Congratulations to Lee Young Ah!

Watch Lee Young Ah in her movie “Snow Is on the Sea” with English subtitles beneath:

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews