Actress Patricia Bosworth dead at 86 due to coronavirus

April 5, 2020
four hours in the past
Patricia Bosworth, an actress who as quickly as starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later wrote biographies on a lot of stars along with Marlon Brando and Sir Bernard Law Clift, has died from complications of the coronavirus. She was as soon as 86.



