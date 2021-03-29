Actress Song Hee Joon Apologizes After Suspicions That She Abandoned Her Dog

Actress Song Hee Joon has launched an announcement after she got here below suspicion of getting deserted her adopted canine.

On March 27, an adoption company wrote a publish on Instagram about a canine named Monet. The adoption company wrote, “Monet, who was adopted final 12 months, has been returned. In fact, the fault is just not with Monet. He returned this morning and his fur was tangled to the purpose that he had pores and skin harm, and the groomer stated that the fur on his head and ears had been so tangled that there was threat of necrosis. After his grooming, his weight dropped about 100 grams (about 3.5 ounces).”

The adoption company continued, “We hope to stabilize Monet by placing him again together with his foster household, who took care of him earlier than he was adopted. We’re grateful to his foster household for accepting Monet once more with out hesitation.”

The publish was rapidly linked to actress Song Hee Joon, whose canine can be named Monet. She adopted the canine in September 2020 and had a separate Instagram account only for him. After she adopted him, she posted, “Don’t store, undertake.” Due to this, individuals started speculating that the actress had deserted her canine after lower than a 12 months of adoption.

On March 28, Song Hee Joon wrote a publish concerning the difficulty on Instagram.

Good day, that is Song Hee Joon. I sincerely apologize for inflicting many individuals concern. About two months in the past, a younger Jindo canine arrived on the home subsequent door, which shares a wall and yard with mine. When Monet sensed the canine’s presence, he couldn’t sleep and barked all night time. As time went on, he refused to eat and even threw up what he did eat. The vet stated that it was due to stress, so I made a decision that transferring was the best choice. As I looked for a brand new home, I despatched Monet to be cared for at my dad and mom’ home. My dad and mom reported that Monet was consuming and sleeping nicely and recovering his good well being. However not too long ago my father, who’s battling most cancers, took a flip for the more serious. As my father needed to be admitted to the hospital an increasing number of typically, a good friend who lives in the identical residence as my mom and sometimes walked along with her and Monet within the mornings helped deal with Monet. That good friend requested if she may undertake Monet. Relying on my father’s well being, I used to be contemplating transferring again in with my dad and mom, so I instructed the adoption company about our present scenario. Regardless that I instructed the adoption company about my scenario and stated that there was somebody who needed to deal with Monet and undertake him, the company stated that it was unattainable and took him again. Due to my immature choices, Monet has been returned and I used to be not in a position to take full accountability for him. I’m so sorry towards Monet and I’m additionally sorry to the adoption company.

Song Hee Joon is greatest recognized for her look within the Netflix collection “The College Nurse Recordsdata.”

