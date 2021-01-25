Actress Song Yu Jung Passes Away

Up to date January 25 KST:

Elegant Artist Company shared a further assertion about Song Yu Jung’s passing. Learn the assertion beneath:

Actress Song Yu Jung departed this life on January 23, 2021. In accordance with the needs of her household, the funeral was held quietly, and the funeral procession takes place on January 25. Song Yu Jung was a pal of ours who at all times gave us pleasure along with her brilliant smile, and she or he was an exquisite actress who acted with heated ardour. Please pray for the repose of her soul in order that she could relaxation in peace in a heat place.

Actress Song Yu Jung has handed away on the age of 26 (worldwide reckoning).

On January 25, a supply from her company Elegant Artist Company acknowledged, “Song Yu Jung handed away on January 23.” The company didn’t verify studies about the reason for her loss of life.

Song Yu Jung debuted as a cosmetics model mannequin and commenced her performing profession by way of MBC’s “Golden Rainbow” in 2013. She then appeared in MBC’s “Make Your Want,” KBS2’s “College 2017,” and net drama “Pricey My Title.” She starred in music movies for iKON‘s “Goodbye Street,” Standing Egg’s “Pal to Lover,” and NIve’s “How Do I.” The actress signed with Elegant Artist Company in 2019.

Song Yu Jung’s funeral procession will start on January 25 at 1:30 p.m. KST.

Our deepest condolences exit to Song Yu Jung’s household and buddies.

