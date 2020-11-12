‘Actual Housewives of Atlanta’ Shuts Down After Positive COVID-19 Test

“The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” has stopped filming after a member on the manufacturing staff examined optimistic for COVID-19.

A supply near manufacturing tells Selection that the momentary shutdown will final two weeks, as a cautionary measure. Bravo declined to touch upon the matter.

“As half of ‘RHOA’s’ common testing protocol, it was confirmed a person on the ‘RHOA’ manufacturing examined optimistic for COVID-19,” a supply says, including that “the set follows rigorous COVID-19 security protocols together with contract tracing.”

“Out of an abundance of warning, manufacturing is shutting down for 2 weeks,” the manufacturing supply tells Selection.

The truth present was at the moment within the center of taking pictures its thirteenth season, which stars Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Drew Sidora.

“Actual Housewives of Atlanta” is one of many productions that has been briefly shut down throughout tv and movie, as a result of optimistic instances of COVID-19 on units, as Hollywood is starting to get again to work.

In latest weeks, Netflix paused manufacturing on Season 2 of “The Witcher” when 4 crew members examined optimistic for COVID-19; Olivia Wilde’s upcoming movie “Don’t Fear Darling” halted manufacturing, as a result of a optimistic case; and ABC’s “The Rookie” suffered from 5 manufacturing members testing optimistic for coronavirus, however continued filming after a “deep cleansing” of the set. Main movies, together with the following “Jurassic World” and Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman,” needed to cease taking pictures after solid or crew members examined optimistic for the virus, however each have now resumed manufacturing.

Nonetheless, on-location permits in Los Angeles grew by 24% in October, in comparison with September, because the trade has put forth efforts to restart.

Coronavirus is on the rise with many states seeing spikes, and politicians shutting down companies once more in cities throughout the nation. Final Friday, greater than 132,700 new instances had been reported within the U.S., breaking the file of each day instances for the third straight day.