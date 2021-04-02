‘Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis’s’ Jen Shah Pleads Not Guilty

On Friday morning, Jen Shah from Bravo’s “Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis” was arraigned in federal courtroom, and pleaded not responsible to the fraud prices for which she was arrested earlier this week. The arraignment, which had been rescheduled from Wednesday after large technical difficulties thwarted the listening to, happened earlier than United States District Choose Sidney H. Stein.

On Tuesday, Shah was indicted and arrested for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in reference to telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit cash laundering. The fees have been led to from the US Legal professional for the Southern District of New York. She was arrested alongside together with her assistant, Stuart Smith, who has additionally been featured on “Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis” as one of her many assistants.

Stein requested Shah how she pleaded to the 2 prices, and he or she mentioned, “not responsible” to each. It was the one time she spoke in the course of the listening to.

Although the courtroom set a quantity of restrictions on Shah and Smith, Stein didn’t say she will’t movie “Actual Housewives.” A consultant from Bravo didn’t reply to a request for remark, nor did Shah’s publicist instantly reply to Selection‘s inquiry.

The phrases of Shah’s bail have been additionally set. The federal government requested for $1 million bond, secured by $250,000 money or property, co-signed by “financially accountable individuals.” Shah’s new legal professional, Henry Asbill, objected to that characterization, and the decide shot down his objection, saying it was “pretty commonplace.”

Shah was additionally forbidden from taking bank card funds with the companies which can be in dispute, and her attorneys requested that exceptions be made for her aspect gigs of her magnificence, lash and style companies. In addition they talked about that she receives cash for being on “The Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis,” however that doesn’t contain bank cards.

Assistant U.S. Legal professional Kiersten A. Fletcher, the prosecutor, mentioned Shah and Smith are on the “highest degree” of the rip-off, and function shell corporations, one of which has introduced in $5 million. “The federal government believes that Ms. Shah and Mr. Smith” have entry to loads of money, she mentioned, and $250,000 is “modest” in comparison with how a lot cash they’ve allegedly stolen. She mentioned they haven’t been forthcoming in detailing their property.

The decide additionally mentioned Shah had stuffed out a press release of private price, and he or she’d written “zero,” which he thought was “extremely unlikely.” Her attorneys mentioned she was unable to get entry to her monetary paperwork so they might make clear all of that.

He additionally requested whether or not Shah owns a house, which is a topic that has been in dispute within the “Actual Housewives” group. Earlier this week, Web page Six reported that the home Shah and her household have been seen residing in in the course of the present’s first season, a large ski chalet referred to as “Shah Ski Chalet” within the chyron, was a rental.

Her attorneys mentioned they didn’t suppose Shah owns any property, and, sure, she is at present renting.

In phrases of flight danger, Fletcher mentioned Shah’s public persona is “inadequate” to make sure that she gained’t flee, thus the quantity of the bond. Shah has an expired passport that was discovered within the search of her home, and he or she’s barred from making use of for a brand new one, the decide dominated.

The decide authorised of the bond quantity as a result of he agrees that Shah is a flight danger. He launched her on her personal private recognizance, and he or she has one week to adjust to the situations. She is just allowed to depart Utah to go to New York Metropolis or Washington, D.C., the place she is being charged and the place her attorneys have places of work. He set a quantity of monetary situations, and mentioned Shah can not interact in telemarketing or any associated enterprise.

He additionally forbade “extreme use of alcohol.” On the present, Shah’s ostentatious rages have been exacerbated by her consuming.

Shah’s trial date was set for Oct. 18.