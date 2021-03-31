‘Actual Housewives’ Star Jen Shah’s Arraignment Rescheduled

It’s occurred to everybody sooner or later prior to now 12 months, and on Wednesday, the arraignment of Jen Shah of Bravo’s “The Actual Housewives of Salt Lake Metropolis” needed to be rescheduled as a result of each technical challenge that would go flawed, did. The listening to, earlier than United States District Decide Sidney H. Stein, got here at some point after the information broke that Shah had been charged and arrested for allegedly operating a rip-off to defraud older individuals by promoting “lead lists” for nonexistent enterprise alternatives.

These are critical issues for Shah, who faces as much as 30 years in jail for these alleged crimes. However the tried arraignment over Skype was a comedy of errors.

The difficulty started, because it so usually does, when not everybody was muted. A rest room flushed, and the court docket clerk requested everyone to mute, apart from the ideas concerned. Not everybody did. As contributors waited for the arraignment to start, echoes of what appeared like somebody driving, one other individual asking “Do you watch Bravo?” and yet one more saying “That is so dumb” interrupted the silence.

Although the lawyer for Shah’s co-defendant, Stuart Smith, had no drawback being on the decision, as he said greater than as soon as, nor did Assistant U.S. Lawyer Kiersten A. Fletcher, one of many prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York, from the place the fees have been filed, Shah’s lawyer and Shah herself had crippling technical issues that led to the rescheduling.

First, Clayton Sims, Shah’s lawyer, couldn’t get off mute, main Decide Stein to attempt to do tech assist. “Mr. Sims, are you able to hear me?” the choose mentioned in a close to shout. Fletcher, the prosecutor, was in a position to attain Sims, who was in another country, which he thought was inflicting the problems — however then by some means, miraculously, we had been in a position to hear him, and he apologized profusely.

As a result of Shah and Smith are entitled to a public listening to, the choose was reluctant to ask everybody to log off and again on, or to attempt to swap to AT&T teleconferencing, which the court docket clerk stored saying can be higher. Shah hung up and tried to reconnect, however was unable to, maybe as a result of there have been too many individuals on the decision. Then Sims needed to name Shah on his cellphone, and put her on speaker.

However that simply didn’t work.

“The IT points of this are — I don’t know what they’re,” mentioned the choose at that time, talking for all of us.

Forty-five minutes into the failed listening to, Stein rescheduled for Friday morning as a substitute.