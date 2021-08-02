Actual-life Galaxy Watch 4 Vintage Photographs Display The New One UI Watch Interface

Galaxy Watch 4 Vintage, Samsung’s upcoming high-end smartwatch chances are you’ll acknowledge from a respectable video, leaked Footage, or early sale be offering, resurfaced on the net as of late. This time they’re two real-life pictures, that have been first posted through 91Mobiles as unique, however leaker Max Weinbach was once considerate sufficient to submit cleaner variations with out watermarks. We get an in depth take a look at the entrance quilt of the rumored black and silver variations. As rumors and leaked pictures have prompt, the watch has a rotating bezel and two bodily buttons at the proper facet. The pictures surfaced as of late additionally display leather-based straps.



At this level of the leak cycle, the place we’ve already noticed numerous design leaks, an in depth take a look at Samsung and Google’s new smartwatch running device would were extra favored, however that’s to not say we’re complaining.