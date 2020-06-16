“Actuality TV producers have a lot to answer for”: Make Me Famous star Tom Brittney on fast fame and mental health

What occurs to a actuality TV star when the digicam stops rolling? After they emerge out from below the highlight, or depart the home or villa? There’s the merry-go-round press tour, the compulsory membership appearances, and the inevitable sponsored social media posts.

However, as proven in BBC movie Make Me Famous, there’s additionally the kiss-and-tells, the general public’s merciless assumptions, the spiralling cash troubles – and the dawning realisation that except you’re actually, actually fortunate, your superstar shelf-date expires in lower than a 12 months.

“These individuals are holding on desperately to their superstar worth,” says Tom Brittney (Grantchester), who in Make Me Famous performs Billy, a 24-year-old whose cheeky, bad-boy persona captured the nation’s consideration when he appeared on actuality courting present “Love or Lust” the earlier 12 months.

Mentioning the introduction of Love Island’s winter version for instance, Brittney provides, “Now that these exhibits are extra frequent… your 15 minutes of fame is doubtlessly going be even shorter.”

Billy’s determined quest to stay within the public eye whereas additionally trying to “rebrand” himself – and the toll that takes on his mental health – is on the coronary heart of this searing TV movie, written by presenter Reggie Yates, who beforehand labored alongside the late Caroline Flack (the present was filmed shortly earlier than her loss of life by suicide).

Talking completely to RadioTimes.com, Brittney says that, “particularly”, the deaths by suicide of former Love Island contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon knowledgeable the movie: “It [the film] is loosely based mostly, it’s not straight based mostly on any of those folks – however it might be fully remiss not to say that it type of is as effectively, it’s based mostly on these two particularly.

“There’s contestants on The Bachelor who’ve taken their very own lives, and there’s different contestants from different actuality TV exhibits. The world of superstar tradition has claimed many lives, and I don’t see that it gained’t sooner or later; not to be cynical, however that’s why I feel exhibits like this are actually vital.”

Brittney is vocal in regards to the variety of suicides amongst former actuality TV stars in Britain, and about – as he perceives it – the alleged lack of aftercare on such exhibits, mentioning his personal experiences on daytime tv.

“Not all producers of those [reality] exhibits are horrible folks, however I nonetheless suppose that there are a few who actually do have a lot to answer for, understanding they’re placing contestants on with mental health issues, or crimson flags they need to have noticed earlier.

“However in the long run, they generate income and they entertain folks, so I don’t know – and additionally you may’t absolutely blame them, it’s very laborious to type of go, ‘Properly you induced Mike Thalassitis to kill himself.’ It’s a lot extra advanced than that.”

Requested about his hopes for the movie, Brittney continues, “I’d love for there to be a… inquest into how aftercare works for these exhibits. I don’t know to what extent it’s been modified; I do know from my expertise on going on daytime speak exhibits and stuff like that’s that their aftercare in all fairness minimal in sure locations. Not that it’s not there, however I feel what they’ll expose you to – probably they [a show’s mental health team] want to be there extra and for longer, for individuals who have no expertise with how to cope with on-line abuse.”

Though he by no means posted any “on-line abuse” himself, Brittney admits that he beforehand purchased into the ‘heroes and villains’ narratives that actuality TV exhibits typically concoct.

Stating that he was beforehand a fan of each Love Island and Jersey Shore, he says, “[I] by no means bought to the factor of abusing anybody on-line or that form of extent, however [I was] undoubtedly falling for the ‘villain’ kind character, of being like, ‘God he’s such a bastard’ or one thing like that.”

Fame, nevertheless, is an “unnatural” state of being – even for full-time actors like Brittney.

“I feel, genuinely, fame is simply a actually laborious factor for a lot of individuals,” he says, “I feel it’s a very unnatural state to be in, whilst an actor or something like that, it’s not pure to be watched and have doubtlessly hundreds of thousands of individuals having an opinion over your work and then your private life.”

He continues, “It’s a actually laborious factor for somebody to deal with, particularly in case you’ve simply form of skyrocketed from doing a present, and then abruptly you come out [of the show], and the minute you come out you’re met on the airport by paparazzi – and then from then on, it’s simply kinda continuous, and your private life being below assault, folks going via your bins… I imply, that’s gonna take its toll on most individuals.”

BBC Three’s Make Me Famous, starring Tom Brittney, is obtainable to stream on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday 17th June. It’ll even be proven on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 25th June.

