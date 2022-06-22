Aczino dedicated a rhyme to Cabecita Rodríguez after his signing with América: “Releasing my little tears”

The rapper lamented the arrival of “Cabecita” in America (Photos: Cuartoscuro/Gettyimages)

The arrival of Jonathan Rodriguez to Club America It has generated all kinds of reactions among the fans of Cruz Azul and the Coapa team. One of the most recognized followers of La Noria is the rapper Aczino, who was not indifferent to the controversial signing. Even during his participation in a radio program, the artist from the State of Mexico he dedicated a rhyme to the Uruguayan artilleryman.

Aczino He was the special guest at ” Así el Weso “, a space hosted by the journalist Enrique Hernández Alcázar. During his speech, he took the opportunity to talk about his fondness for national football and He recalled his support for Cruz Azul. In that sense, hours after confirming the signing, and with a rhyme, he assured feel sad for the arrival of the artificer of the ninth star to the hated rival.

“Right here and right now I come a little sad releasing my tears. Everyone knows why, because this rhyme is small, it made us all crazy because it lost the little head. He went crazy and changed teamsyou know I’m talking about that guy who came out on the screen and now he went to America. It doesn’t matter, we’re going to beat them and without reply”, sang Mauricio Hernández.

The Mexican “freestyler” Aczino has expressed his fondness for the colors of Cruz Azul (Photo: Christian Ugarte/EFE)

The outrage that the renowned Mexican rapper shares with many followers of Cruz Azul derives from the relevance that Jonathan Rodríguez came to have in the history of the club. In addition to achieving one of the best individual versions of himself with the team, he was in charge of scoring the gol with which they could break title drought who persecuted the celestials from the Winter 1997.

After the feat achieved in the Guard1anes 2021 tournament, little head He stayed one more semester with Cruz Azul where he experienced a notable drop in his performance. For that reason, in January 2022 he said goodbye to the institution and confirmed his transfer to the team Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. At that time, the fans recognized him as a figure in the history of the team, but the landscape changed after a semester.

In the summer 2022 transfer window, America contacted the Arab leadership to finalize the return of the Uruguayan to Liga MX. Although Cruz Azul had the same opportunity to repatriate the striker, they denied interest in reinforcing the attack and the Eagles managed to get his services.

Jesús Corona has come to pay tribute to Aczina from the La Noria training camps (Photos: Twitter/@CruzAzul/@RedBullbatalla)

According to sources consulted by ESPNin Coapa they had to pay USD 6 millionof which USD 2 million correspond to Al-Nassr and USD 4 million to Cruz Azul, an entity that did not receive full payment for the transfer in January 2022. For its part, Rodríguez will receive a monthly salary of around USD 220,000 for defending the America jersey.

Aczino’s relationship with Cruz Azul has become known in recent years. Even his passion for Machine has led him to exchange gestures of recognition with some players of the institution, but his love for the team has been present since his childhood, as he has stated, by family tradition.

In addition to the fact that his unique signal has been replicated by José de Jesús Corona, some other members of the institution have supported him at various times. In October 2021, when Mauricio Hernández appeared at the Astros Tent in Mexico City for the World Cup God Level Grand Slam, received the visit of Santiago Giménez, Guillermo Fernández, Lucas Passerini and Walter Montoya.

