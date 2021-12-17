Ad blockers are the most downloaded Firefox extensions of 2021 and the one that stands out the most is the anti-Facebook shield

Several extensions aimed at blocking ads top the list of eMost popular companion Firefox browser extensions and innovative 2021. Also those that prevent Facebook from tracking our movements through the network.

About a third of Firefox users have installed one of these extensions. According to Mozilla itself, “either an extension to provide Firefox with a custom function or a visual theme to personalize your browsing experience.”

The two most popular extensions of the year have been, specifically, Adblock Plus which had an average of 6,134,231 daily users and uBlock Origin, which had an average of 5,011,974 throughout the year.

Adblock Plus is one of the most popular free ad blockers for Firefox. Locks annoying ads on sites like Facebook, YouTube and all other internet portals. As the year 2021 progressed, uBlock Origin was closing the distance And, if current usage trends continue, it could take the top spot in early 2022, in Mozilla’s own words.

Firefox Multiple Picture-in-Picture

More concern for our privacy





The Firefox browser firm is aware that in the past two years, people have become increasingly concerned about their privacy, which translates to more Firefox users taking steps to protect their data.

As a result of this, other of the most popular extensions of 2021 have been Facebook Container by Mozilla and Ghostery, both designed “to protect against invasive tracking”.

The year 2021 started with Tim Cook, Apple’s leader, recalling the amount of data that Facebook tracks from its users, beyond what it already collects within its platform.

And, in fact, the Cupertino firm imposed a new Application Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy that require applications to ask for permission to track user data.

The policy took effect in April of this year, prohibiting companies that offer apps from tracking users if that is what they decide. With this, the internet giants have been known to lose large amounts of money for advertising.