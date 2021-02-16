Adalid Maganda, Mexican referee, asked Conapred to open a case of racism against Arturo Brizio

The referee Adalid Maganda attended the National Commission to Prevent Discrimination (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This Monday, the referee Adalid Maganda attended the National Commission to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred). He asked to reopen the file for racism against Arturo Brizio, president of the Arbitration Commission.

In accordance with ESPN, the acapulqueño had a meeting of about half an hour to reopen the case who has a history since 2018. Now, instead of asking for a reinstatement of his position, he asked for a “decent” compensation according to the law.

The media points out that the central and his lawyers had two previous meetings with the lawyers of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF). However, they did not reach a compensation agreement, which is why he attended Conapred on Monday.

It is worth remembering that Arbitration Commission, through a statement, announced the withdrawal of the whistle. “Given the constant facts in which Mr. Maganda has shown that he does not comply with the standards of this Commission, the decision has been made to remove him from his post,” the document states.

The Commission chaired by Arturo Brizio noted that the Nazarene did not pass the medical examinations on two occasions, which are an essential requirement to be able to direct Liga MX matches.

In turn, he remembered that Maganda participated in a sporting event “during the pandemic without authorization of the Commission and without respecting the sanitary protocols ”. This happened last October and, after making himself known in the media, several games were suspended.

The Commission also noted that the whistler has had a low rating “derived from the poor level in handling Liga MX matches”. They indicated that it includes “poor ability to communicate with the VAR.”

Finally, the Federation body made it clear that the referee makes no effort to correct these problems. They accused him of having had a “Negative and threatening attitude” during training efforts.

This would not be the first time the referee has spoken out for a dismissal. A few years ago he accused Arturo Brizio of dismissal for racial discrimination and he went a year without seeing activity in a professional league. It was until 2019 when he was able to return to the FMF and a few months ago he knelt in a friendly match as part of the protests against racism in the world.

After his dismissal, Maganda spoke to the media Communication. He said that he was summoned at 11 in the morning and, when he arrived at the Referees Commission, the lawyers of the body told him that he was dismissed from his post.

“Arturo Brizio has not given me his face, there are about 10 calls and he does not answer, that he faces, he as head of the Referees Commission has to face, say that they are dismissing me for certain reasons, but no. It doesn’t, he’s a coward, send his achichincles a chin … ”, he expressed in an interview with ESPN.

Arturo Brizio, President of the Arbitration Commission, le answered the referee after his controversial statements. The manager assured that his dismissal was not due to a racial issue, but because of his actions as a judge.

“I don’t care if Adalid goes to FIFA. We will not give in to any blackmail. The commission is autonomous, it is not a racial issue but a rating issue, ”said the one who was also a World Cup referee in an interview with W Deportes.

The boss of the Mexican arbitration assured that the whistler “He has no commitment to his career.” He explained that they gave him many opportunities, but he did not know how to take advantage of them to consolidate himself in the MX League.

