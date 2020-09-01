Adam Driver Starring in Sony Pictures Sci-Fi Thriller ’65’

Adam Driver has signed to star in Sony Pictures’ science-fiction thriller “65,” to be written and directed by “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Beck and Woods are additionally producing with Sam Raimi and Zainab Azizi for Raimi Productions together with Debbie Liebling. The studio is conserving the plot underneath wraps together with manufacturing plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driver was nominated in January for an Academy Award for Greatest Actor his function in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” portraying a New York-based stage director going by means of a divorce along with his spouse, a Los Angeles-based actress performed by Scarlett Johansson. He was nominated in the supporting actor class final yr in Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKlansman” in a task as undercover police officer Flip Zimmerman.

His different latest credit embrace “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and Scott Z. Burns’ “The Report.” He’ll subsequent be seen in Leos Carax’s Annette and Ridley Scott’s “The Final Duel,” which was delayed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. He’s additionally been rumored to be starring reverse Girl Gaga in Scott’s thriller “Gucci” for MGM.

Beck and Woods earned Critics Alternative and Writers Guild of America nominations for “A Quiet Place,” which additionally they government produced. “A Quiet Place” generated $340 million in field workplace. The script received Greatest Movie Screenplay on the Saturn Awards.

Raimi directed the “Spider-Man” franchise for Sony between 2002 and 2007 and created the “Evil Useless” franchise.

Driver is repped by Gersh and Sloane, Provide, Weber & Dern. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.